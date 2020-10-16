Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIW. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

