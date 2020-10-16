HSBC’s (HSBA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 299.25 ($3.91) on Monday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -104.86.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

