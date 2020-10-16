Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

BOSSY stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.