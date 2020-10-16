Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.05.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 212,789 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

