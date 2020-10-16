Huobi Token Price Reaches $4.44 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $914.89 million and $277.46 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00039222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.87 or 0.04822083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045662 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,053,973 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.