Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $920,846.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $56.11 million and approximately $920,846.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00095209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.01411899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149828 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.