IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $125.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 793.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

