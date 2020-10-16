ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,307 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000.

ICFI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.27. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

