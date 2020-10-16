Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

