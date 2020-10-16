IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.

IMAX stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. IMAX’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that IMAX will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

