IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.85.
IMAX stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.