Independent Research Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €52.45 ($61.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion and a PE ratio of 46.84. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

