Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

