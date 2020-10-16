Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2021

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.26 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

