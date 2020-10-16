Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$25.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -41.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$26.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

