Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$25.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.
Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -41.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.97 and a 1 year high of C$26.27.
In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total value of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.