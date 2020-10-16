Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of INSM opened at $35.75 on Monday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

