Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of INSM opened at $35.75 on Monday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit