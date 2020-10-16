Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.61.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $4,365,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,934,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 383.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 29,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

