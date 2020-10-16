Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $800.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $688.23.

Shares of ISRG opened at $741.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.48 and a 200 day moving average of $611.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $743,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 74.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

