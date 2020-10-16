Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

