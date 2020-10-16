Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 780,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

