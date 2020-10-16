Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.
NYSE IVZ opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.
In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 780,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
