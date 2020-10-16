Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,294% compared to the typical volume of 218 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in So-Young International by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 0.29.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

