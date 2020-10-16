Investors Buy Large Volume of Penn Virginia Call Options (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 631% compared to the average daily volume of 441 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 4,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,320. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

