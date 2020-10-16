IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Ovis, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $739.82 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00221222 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000878 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, OKEx, Ovis, Gate.io, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

