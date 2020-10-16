iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the September 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.63. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,886,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,377 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares in the last quarter.

