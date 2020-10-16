iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $52.35.

