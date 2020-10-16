Ivy (IVY) Price Up 37.7% Over Last Week

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Ivy has a market cap of $4.21 million and $100.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ivy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ivy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ivy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.