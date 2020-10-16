JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,479. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

