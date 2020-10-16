JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.19.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.