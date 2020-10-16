Jefferies Financial Group Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $166.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

