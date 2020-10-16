Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,559.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,527.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,434.51. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

