JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

