JMP Securities Increases Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Rezolute stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,500 in the last ninety days.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

