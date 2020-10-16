Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $11,020.44 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01417164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00148939 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

