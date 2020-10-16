JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€38.60” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.55 ($54.77).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

