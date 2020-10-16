JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €46.50 Price Target for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Shares of AIR opened at €61.79 ($72.69) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.70.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

