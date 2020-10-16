JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

