JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $439.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after acquiring an additional 459,724 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

