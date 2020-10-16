JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

