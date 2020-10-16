Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of KELYA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,236. The company has a market cap of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

