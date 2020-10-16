Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.67 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 31.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

