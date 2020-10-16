Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.67 on Monday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 31.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
