Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €63.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €52.45 ($61.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.78 and a 200-day moving average of €49.44. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

