Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$288.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

KXS stock traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$79.31 and a 12 month high of C$224.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total value of C$1,979,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,264,146.29. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 20,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.24, for a total transaction of C$4,284,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,790,291.51. Insiders sold a total of 31,200 shares of company stock worth $6,638,835 over the last three months.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

