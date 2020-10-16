KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC cut shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KGSPY opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

