KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOV. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get KITOV PHARMA LT/S alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.56. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.