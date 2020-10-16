Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Knowles stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 511,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

