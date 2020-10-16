Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRNT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,913. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -349.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

