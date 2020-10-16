Kyber Network Hits Market Cap of $179.74 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $179.74 million and $26.21 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00007986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (CRYPTO:KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,385,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,277,165 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

