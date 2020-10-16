Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $66.16 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,690,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

