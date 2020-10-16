Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $8.40 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01417164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00148939 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,232,024 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

