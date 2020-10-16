Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 105.4% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 105.4% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $180,922.01 and $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

