Level01 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $354,977.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $354,977.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04764288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046038 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

